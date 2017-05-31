Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
May 31 Qyou Media Inc
* Qyou Media reports record results for Q1 2017
* Qtrly revenue of $1.1 million was up 136% as compared to $461,819 in same period for 2016
* Net loss, on an adjusted basis, for quarter was $957,481 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for comparable quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co