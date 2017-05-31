May 31 Qyou Media Inc

* Qyou Media reports record results for Q1 2017

* Qtrly revenue of $1.1 million was up 136% as compared to $461,819 in same period for 2016

* Net loss, on an adjusted basis, for quarter was $957,481 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for comparable quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: