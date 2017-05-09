BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 R1 RCM Inc
* R1 RCM reports first quarter 2017 results
* R1 RCM Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP operating loss in range of $25 million to $30 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Qtrly net services revenue $86.9 million versus $352.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $425 million
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia