BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Race Oncology Ltd
* Asx alert-race announces nci collaboration-rac.ax
* Has secured an agreement with National Cancer Institute (NCI) in United States
* Race oncology has been granted right to use all NCI data on bisantrene & associated regulatory filings for developing, preparing investigational nda for bisantrene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax