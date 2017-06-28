BRIEF-Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver
Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for its point-of-care sofia 2 instrument for use with sofia respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) assay
June 28 Radiant Innovation Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 19


* Walgreens and Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores
June 28 An ex-general counsel of insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Tampa to having made a false statement to Florida's Medicaid program, prosecutors said, the latest former executive to be convicted in the case.