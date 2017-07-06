LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 Radisys Corp
* Radisys Corp says on june 30 entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement which amends credit agreement dated september 19, 2016 - sec filing
* Radisys-Amendment adjusted rate/annum when consolidated adjusted ebitda as measured on trailing 12-month basis for preceding fiscal quarter under $8 million
* Radisys Corp - amendment adjusted required minimum trailing 12 month consolidated adjusted ebitda required to maintain in q2, q3, q4 fiscal year 2017
* Radisys - amendment provided following fiscal 2017, lenders to re-set limits for add-back of some restructuring costs for periods tested in fiscal 2018, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caesars Acquisition Co - on July 7, CBAC Borrower, Llc borrowed $300 million of term loans pursuant to a credit agreement pursuant Source text (http://bit.ly/2syIje7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 7 Wall Street stocks rose on Friday along with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as investors bet that Federal Reserve policy tightening would stay on track after data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth with wage increases that lagged forecasts.