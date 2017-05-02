BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
May 2 Radisys Corp
* Radisys reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $37.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $0.05
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.13 to $0.16
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $41 million to $47 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)