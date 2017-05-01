UPDATE 2-Nike to cut 2 pct of workforce, eliminate shoe styles
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
May 1 Radius Health Inc:
* Radius Health reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $1.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent