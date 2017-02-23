BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
Feb 23 Radius Health Inc
* Radius Health reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 loss per share $1.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Radius Health Inc says US FDA PDUFA for abaloparatide-SC is March 30, 2017
* Radius Health Inc says 24-month ACTIVExtend trial has concluded, Radius to report top-line results in 2Q 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.
June 16 Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices have come under renewed pressure. The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: Name RIC YTD pct P/E ratio change Callon Petroleum CPE.N -29.9 14.1 Centennial Resources CDEV.O -23.8 49.0 Concho Resources CXO.N