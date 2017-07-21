BRIEF-Radius Health says CHMP has issued second day-180 list of outstanding issues in its regulatory review of Eladynos

July 21 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* Radius health announces that the committee for medicinal products for human use (chmp) has issued a second day-180 list of outstanding issues in its regulatory review of Eladynos™ (abaloparatide-sc), a bone building agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture

* Radius Health Inc - radius expects chmp to issue an opinion regarding maa for abaloparatide-sc prior to end of 2017.

* Radius health inc - if approved, abaloparatide-sc to be marketed in European union as eladynos