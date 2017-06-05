June 5 Raging River Exploration Inc-
* Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in
duvernay shale, operations update and management update
* Raging River Exploration Inc - coleville gas plant shut-in
at end of april 2017 has had a nominal impact to sales gas
production
* Raging River Exploration Inc - remain confident that
previously guided q2 average production of 22,000 boe/d will be
attained
* Raging River Exploration - favourable field conditions
permitted drilling activity to resume on may 20th, with four
drilling rigs currently active
* Raging River Exploration Inc - to date in q2 of 2017, have
drilled 25 wells and have completed 40 wells
* Raging River Exploration Inc - neil roszell, current
president and ceo will continue as ceo as well as assuming role
of executive chairman
* Raging River Exploration-expects to drill first evaluation
well into duvernay shale basin in q4 of this year with up to six
additional evaluation wells drilled in 2018
* Raging River Exploration - to date, co has accumulated
about 100,000 net acres of land prospective for light oil in
duvernay shale basin
