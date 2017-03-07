BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 7 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015
* Raging river exploration- expects to show year over year production per share growth of about 26% and anticipate continued strong earnings growth in 2017
* At current 2017 strip, WTI oil prices of $55/bbl, anticipate 2017 funds flow from operations of about $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans