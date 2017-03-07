March 7 Raging River Exploration Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015

* Raging river exploration- expects to show year over year production per share growth of about 26% and anticipate continued strong earnings growth in 2017

* At current 2017 strip, WTI oil prices of $55/bbl, anticipate 2017 funds flow from operations of about $310 million