BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Reynolds American Inc
* Acquisition leadership team announced
* Debra Crew will remain as president and CEO of RAI
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
* Gilchrist's replacement will be named in future, and will report to Crew
* Rai continues to expect the BAT transaction to be completed in Q3 of 2017
* Should acquisition be successfully completed, majority of RAI and its subsidiaries' senior executives will remain with RAI companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.