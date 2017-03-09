March 9 Rai Way SpA:

* Q4 revenue 53.9 million euros ($57.06 million) versus 54.1 million euros a year ago

* Q4 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 8.8 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.1537 euros per share

* Is forecasting for 2017 adjusted EBITDA to continue in growth trajectory of recent years Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)