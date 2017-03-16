EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* CFO Gruell says areas where efficiency can be improved in Poland include branch network, which has too few customers per branch, and significant mid-office layer
* CEO-designate Strobl says 13 percent fully loaded CET 1 ratio should be level that is good for us in coming years
* CEO-designate Strobl says there will be opportunities for organic growth and acquisitions in coming years
* CEO Sevelda says that over the years there might be a tendency for Raiffeisen landesbanken to reduce shareholding in RBI
* CEO-designate Strobl says on NPLs that if price is right we will sell, confident we will reach 8 percent target
* CFO Gruell says we do not expect significant change in general administrative expenses of combined bank this year
* CEO-designate Strobl says we are not in talks with anyone at the moment but there will be opportunities to purchase loan portfolios
* CEO-designate Strobl says Raiffeisen landesbanken have shown they are comfortable with a stake of 40 percent in RBI
* Strobl says landesbanken stake could shrink through capital increase they don't participate in as well as by a sale Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.