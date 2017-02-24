BRIEF-Modern Land (China) terminates transfer agreement for acquisition a PRC co
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
Feb 24 Rait Financial Trust
* Rait confirms receipt of nominations notice from Highland Capital
* Says Rait board will present its formal recommendation regarding trustee nominations in Rait's definitive proxy statement
* Rait Financial - Confirmed received notice of nomination from affiliate of Highland Capital management regarding intention to nominate 5 candidates to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.