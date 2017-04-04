BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 RAIT Financial Trust
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT expects to recognize an aggregate gain of approximately $8.9 million associated with sales
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT used approximately $88.1 million of gross proceeds to pay transaction costs and to repay related indebtedness
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc