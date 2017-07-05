BRIEF-Liberty Interactive enters into deal to buy HSN Inc for total enterprise value of $2.6 bln
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire HSN, Inc.
July 5 RAIT Financial Trust:
* RAIT Financial Trust sells four properties for $73.2 million in second quarter 2017
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT used approximately $62.6 million of gross proceeds to repay related indebtedness, pay transaction costs and for other items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric, German drugmaker Merck KGaA, and Japan's Canon risk hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators accused them of providing misleading information during separate merger deals.
* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas