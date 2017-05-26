May 26 RAIT Financial Trust:
* RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management,
L.P.
* RAIT Financial Trust - entered into a cooperation
agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P., affiliates
* RAIT Financial Trust says highland Capital agreed to vote
their shares in support of election of slate of trustees
recommended by RAIT's board
* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at
its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, co to appoint to board
of trustees a new trustee
* RAIT Financial Trust - in addition, RAIT agreed that
within 120 days from date of cooperation agreement, it will
appoint an additional new trustee to its board
* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at
its 2017 annual meeting, new trustee to be 1 of 2 candidates
recommended by highland capital
