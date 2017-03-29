UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Rajesh Exports Ltd
* Says new export order worth rs. 887 crores
* Says order to be completed by july 2017
* Says to be executing order from Bangalore facility
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources