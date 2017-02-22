BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Rajsanket Realty Ltd
* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured, unlisted, redeemable, non - convertible debentures of company Source text: (Rajsanket Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the allotment of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures of the Company on receipt of monies, on private placement basis) Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14