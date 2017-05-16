May 16 Nikkei:
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen
($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem
maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Rakuten will also use the money to repay part of its
interest-bearing debt, which stood at around 710 billion yen at
the end of December - Nikkei
* Rakuten Inc's 100 billion Yen in bonds to be sold only to
institutional investors, to come with 4 terms to maturity; 3, 5,
7 and 10 years - Nikkei
* Rakuten Inc will use proceeds of bonds towards redeeming
30 billion Yen of straight bonds issued in 2014 that will mature
in late June - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rneCwp)
