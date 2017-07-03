July 3Rakuten Inc

* Says it bought back 8.9 million shares for 12.16 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 48.1 million shares for 57.1 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7VfSiQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)