May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp:

* Ralph Lauren Corporation names Patrice Louvet president and CEO

* Ralph Lauren will continue as executive chairman and chief creative officer

* Louvet most recently served as group president, global beauty at Procter & Gamble (P&G)

* Louvet's appointment will become effective July 17, 2017, at which time he will also be appointed to Ralph Lauren Corp board