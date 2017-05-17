UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Ralph Lauren Corp:
* Ralph Lauren Corporation names Patrice Louvet president and CEO
* Ralph Lauren will continue as executive chairman and chief creative officer
* Louvet most recently served as group president, global beauty at Procter & Gamble (P&G)
* Louvet's appointment will become effective July 17, 2017, at which time he will also be appointed to Ralph Lauren Corp board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources