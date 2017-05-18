May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph lauren reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $2.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue down 8 to 9 percent

* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.56 billion

* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for Q1 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be about 9.5-10.0%

* Ralph Lauren Corp - foreign currency is expected to have approximately 150 basis points of negative impact on revenue growth in fiscal 2018

* Ralph Lauren Corp says expects operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.0%-10.5%

* Ralph Lauren Corp - Q4 comparable retail store sales decreased 11% on a constant currency basis

* Ralph Lauren Corp - "we are planning capital expenditures of $300-320 million for fiscal 2018"

* Ralph Lauren Corp says in Q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects net revenue to be down low double-digits, excluding impact of foreign currency

* Ralph Lauren Corp says in fiscal 2018, company is adopting accounting standard update (asu) 2016-09 for accounting of employee share-based payments

* Says adoption of ASU 2016-09 is expected to be most impactful in first and second quarters of fiscal year 2018

* Says based on a stock price of $75 per share, adoption of asu 2016-09 is expected to raise fiscal 2018 tax rate to 28%

* Ralph Lauren - based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to have about 225 basis points of negative impact on revenue growth in q1

* Ralph Lauren - way forward plan, severance-related payments associated with ceo departure anticipated to result in estimated charges of about $200 million

* Ralph Lauren -2018 non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated pretax charges related to way forward plan,severance-related payments associated with CEO departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: