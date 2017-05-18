UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph lauren reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $2.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue down 8 to 9 percent
* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.56 billion
* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for Q1 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be about 9.5-10.0%
* Ralph Lauren Corp - foreign currency is expected to have approximately 150 basis points of negative impact on revenue growth in fiscal 2018
* Ralph Lauren Corp says expects operating margin for fiscal 2018 to be 9.0%-10.5%
* Ralph Lauren Corp - Q4 comparable retail store sales decreased 11% on a constant currency basis
* Ralph Lauren Corp - "we are planning capital expenditures of $300-320 million for fiscal 2018"
* Ralph Lauren Corp says in Q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects net revenue to be down low double-digits, excluding impact of foreign currency
* Ralph Lauren Corp says in fiscal 2018, company is adopting accounting standard update (asu) 2016-09 for accounting of employee share-based payments
* Says adoption of ASU 2016-09 is expected to be most impactful in first and second quarters of fiscal year 2018
* Says based on a stock price of $75 per share, adoption of asu 2016-09 is expected to raise fiscal 2018 tax rate to 28%
* Ralph Lauren - based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to have about 225 basis points of negative impact on revenue growth in q1
* Ralph Lauren - way forward plan, severance-related payments associated with ceo departure anticipated to result in estimated charges of about $200 million
* Ralph Lauren -2018 non-GAAP guidance excludes estimated pretax charges related to way forward plan,severance-related payments associated with CEO departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources