GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Ramaco Resources Inc:
* Ramaco Resources Inc announces acquisition of Southwestern Virginia Coal properties
* Ramaco resources inc says acquiring, through Ramaco resources land holdings about 14,762 acres of coal properties from Jewell Ridge Coal
* Ramaco Resources Inc says as part of transaction, Ramaco acquired several coal leaseholds adjacent to its Knox Creek Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.