* Ramaco Resources Inc announces issuance of final mining
and reclamation permit for Berwind mine property
* Ramaco Resources Inc - west virginia department of
environmental protection issued final reclamation and mine
permit for its low volatile berwind mine
* Ramaco Resources Inc - ultimate production from berwind
mine has been estimated at over 800,000 clean tons per year
* Ramaco resources - pre-production development work will be
initiated on July 5, with initial development production
anticipated in Q4 2017 for berwind mine
