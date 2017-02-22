BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
Feb 22 Ramco Systems Ltd:
* Says secured a multi-million dollar cloud deal (about USD 2.5 million) from Allegis Group Australia Pty Ltd
* Deal for Ramco ERP for services resource planning, human capital management & payroll to be implemented across 8 countries Source text: bit.ly/2m6m5Ay Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07