BRIEF-Victory Circuit to set up unit in Hong Kong
* Says it plans to use HK$10 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong
June 28 Ramco Systems Ltd
* Says Ramco Systems named a niche vendor in "Gartner magic quadrant for cloud core financial management suites" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to use HK$10 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong
* Says its top shareholder OSH, a Tokyo-based company, which is mainly engaged in shares, bonds and investment business, cut voting power in the company to 15.4 percent from 20.1 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company
* Says it adjusts conversion price of the first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$84.2 from T$90.9, effective July 2