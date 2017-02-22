Feb 23 Ramsay Health Care Ltd

* hy net profit $ 255.945 million versus $224.8 million a year ago

* Hy revenue and other income from continuing operations $ 4.32 billion versus $4.18 billion

* Interim dividend 53.0 c cents per share

* Ramsay upgrades guidance of core npat and core eps growth to 12% to 14% for full fy 2017 (previously 10% to 12%).

* "our global procurement strategy is beginning to deliver substantial savings in supply costs, benefit of which is expected to grow over forthcoming years"

* "fundamentals of industry remain strong for long term."