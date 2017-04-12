BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
April 12 Rand Capital Corp
* Rand Capital Corp - completed and filed its license application to U.S. small business administration to form a new small business investment company
* Rand Capital Corp says if approved, license will provide Rand with a source of attractive long-term capital through use of SBA debentures
* Rand Capital - sees contributing $7.5 million of existing capital to second small business investment co & receiving approval for upto $15 million in debentures
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results