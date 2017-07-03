July 3 Rand Logistics Inc
* Rand Logistics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing
* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize notes to its financial
statements to be included in the annual report on form 10-K for
the year ended March 31, 2017
* Rand Logistics - Unable to finalize form 10-K as a result
of pending waivers expected to be received with respect to
certain covenant defaults under co's credit facilities
* Rand Logistics - Anticipates annual financial statements
will reflect a net loss of $19.8 million versus net loss of $5.5
million for corresponding period for last fiscal year
Source text: [bit.ly/2sDQmFL]
