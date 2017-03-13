March 13 Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd
* HY normalised earnings from continuing operations up 12%
to 121.3 cents
* HY normalised earnings from continuing and discontinued
operations up 11% to 121.5 cents
* Sale of RMI's investment in RMB Structured Insurance is
expected to be completed by mid-March 2017
* Economic environment for period under review remained
challenging
* Increasing inflation, rising levels of unemployment and
low consumer confidence contributed to muted household spending
* Ongoing local political uncertainty has also negatively
impacted investor confidence
* Shareholders should expect a decrease in final dividend to
be declared in September 2017
* RMI will incur significant additional funding costs on
preference shares issued and loans incurred
* Declare an interim dividend of 53.0 cents
* Local growth in new business volumes and profit at RMI's
existing investments expected to be affected by complex
regulatory environment
* International markets in which RMI's portfolio companies
operate are also expected to face growth and stability issues
