June 23 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings
Ltd:
* R&Q to sell Lloyd's Managing Agency
* Has reached agreement to sell its Lloyd's managing agency,
R&Q Managing Agency Ltd to Coverys
* Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings - Sale Remains
subject to regulatory change of control approval by Lloyd's and
PRA, anticipated in late 2017
* Randall & Quilter Investment - Deal involves cash payment
by coverys of $22.6m, which after costs payments, will result in
estimated net proceeds of £13.9m
