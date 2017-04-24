April 24 Range Resources Corp:
* Range announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 revenue $777 million
* Range Resources Corp - qtrly production of 1.93 bcfe per
day, an increase of 40 pct compared to prior-year quarter
* Range Resources Corp - non-gaap revenues for q1 2017
totaled $607 million, 71 pct increase compared to q1 2016
* Range resources corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share
$0.25
* Range Resources Corp - total unit costs continued to
decline, with q1 2017 costs of $2.57 per mcfe, compared to $2.71
in previous year quarter
* Range Resources Corp - production for q2 of 2017 is
expected to be approximately 1.93 bcfe per day with 30 pct to 32
pct liquids
* Range Resources Corp - range is on target with its $1.15
billion capital budget for 2017
* Range resources corp - production growth for full year of
2017 is unchanged at 33 percent to 35 percent
* Range Resources Corp - in order to streamline operations
and reduce costs, southern marcellus division and northern
marcellus division have been combined
* Range Resources Corp - during quarter, $25 million was
incurred on acreage purchases, $1.5 million on gas gathering
systems and $8 million on exploration expense
* Range Resources Corp - southern marcellus division and
northern marcellus division will be referred to as appalachia
division going forward
* Range Resources - has over 75 pct of its expected
remaining 2017 natural gas production hedged at a weighted
average floor price of $3.22 per mcf
* Range Resources Corp - has over one bcf per day of q1 2018
production hedged at $3.43
* Range Resources Corp - Houston processing plant is also
undergoing an upgrade
