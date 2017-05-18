May 18 Rank Group Plc:

* ims: 46 weeks to 14 may 2017

* Total group like-for-like revenue grew by 1% for 46 weeks to 14 may 2017, with total revenue flat

* On a channel basis, digital revenue grew by 13%, venues* like-for-like revenue was flat.

* Grosvenor casinos' venues like-for-like revenue declined by 1%, impacted by a lower gaming margin

* Mecca's venues like-for-like revenue was down 2%, with lower customer visits partially offset by an increased spend per visit.

* Management's expectations for full year remain unchanged.