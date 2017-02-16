Feb 16 Rapala VMC Corp:

* 2017 full year net sales are expected to be above last year level and comparable operating profit in same range as in 2016

* H2 net sales 117.5 million euros ($124.60 million) versus 124.2 million euros year ago

* H2 comp. operating profit 3.2 million euros versus 4.8 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal 0.10 euro (0.15 euro) per share that is distributed in two equal installments. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9430 euros)