April 13 Rapier Gold Inc:

* Rapier Gold provides corporate update and announces financing

* Non-Brokered private placement of 10 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $1 million

* Proceeds from offering will be used for advancement of Pen Gold project

* Appointment of Alec Peck as company's Chief Financial Officer