UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Ras Al Khaimah Poultry And Feeding Co :
* Q1 net profit 4.6 million dirhams versus 3.8 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 revenue 12.8 million dirhams versus 10 million dirhams year ago Source:(bit.ly/2qQLJIB) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources