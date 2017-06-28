BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
June 28 Rashtriya Chemicals:
* Says President of India plans to sell up to 27.5 million equity shares of co of face value of inr 10/- each
* Rashtriya Chemicals says shares to be sold by President of India represent 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sQSYmR) Further company coverage:
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares