BRIEF-Greencross suspends operation of its dividend reinvestment plan
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
June 15 Rasrx :
* Rasrx receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for its compound RASRx1902 for treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT
* GETS A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 43 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS WHICH IS CALCULATED TO BE AROUND SEK 2.5 MILLION