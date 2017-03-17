UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17Rastar Group :
* Says it proposes to issue up to 373.3 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share
* Shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 3 new shares for every 10 shares they hold
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.12 billion yuan through the rights issue
* Says it will use proceeds from rights issue to repay existing debt, support project development and complement operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bv5S9K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources