April 6 Rastar Group :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 43 percent to 53 percent, or to be 103.9 million yuan to 126 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (221 million yuan)

* Says decreased investment revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mKlEbP

