UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Rastar Group
* Says its 2016 net profit up 30.15 percent y/y at 458 million yuan ($66.43 million)
* Says it sees Q1 net profit at 103.85-125.95 million yuan versus 221 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9fIg4; bit.ly/2o9opqs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources