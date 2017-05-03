UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Rational AG:
* Outlook confirmed
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* In Q1 of 2017, rational generated a gross profit of 101.1 million euros (2016: 83.9 million euros)
* Q1 sales revenues increased 58 percent year on year in North America (U.S. and Canada), where business with chain customers in particular was very successful
* Q1 EBIT stood at 44.1 million euros, 37 percent up on previous year (2016: 32.2 million euros)
* Q1 profit after tax 33.7 million euros, up 38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources