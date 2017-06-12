June 12 Ratos Ab
* Ratos presents updated strategic agenda
* Says to create greater flexibility to make new
acquisitions, former lowest investment interval of SEK 250m in
equity has been removed.
* Says goal for new acquisitions is instead that company in
question must have potential to reach SEK 0.5 billion in equity
in next five years
* Says upper investment interval has been lowered from SEK 5
billion in equity to SEK 2 billion in equity to create a better
balance and risk spread in portfolio
* Says Ratos's operational management costs are expected to
be approximately SEK 150m on an annual basis in future (compared
with SEK 261m for 2016) excluding transaction and financing
costs
* Says has changed its working methods and the investment
organisation is now structured in six sectors; Business
Services, Construction,
Consumer/Retail/Leisure, Healthcare/Lifescience, Industrials and
TMT (Technology, Media, Telecom)
