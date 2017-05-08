May 8 Ratos Ab:
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38
(-0.18)
* Increase in Q1 EBITA from SEK 14 mln to SEK 102 mln in
company portfolio
* Increase of Q1 adjusted EBITA from SEK 95 mln to SEK 110
mln in company portfolio, +16 pct
* Says despite a certain degree of uncertainty in the
market, we see signs of market improvements for Ratos's
companies
* Says the transaction market remains strong with good
opportunities for ratos to capitalise on our unique profile,
flexible ownership horizon and distinct investment strategy
* Says our current cash and bank balances allow us to
maintain a high level of preparedness and opportunities to act.
*
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: