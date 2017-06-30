June 30 Ratos Ab says

* Divests all shares in Serena Properties.

* Enterprise value amounts to EUr 206 million and Ratos will receive approximately EUR 50 million for its shareholding.

* Divestment generates an exit gain of approximately SEK 90 million and an average annual return (irr) of approximately 30% as well as a money multiple of 1.5. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)