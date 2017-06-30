BRIEF-Takl Inc raises $10 mln in equity financing
* Takl Inc files to say it has raised $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2u7DdXs)
June 30 Ratos Ab says
* Divests all shares in Serena Properties.
* Enterprise value amounts to EUr 206 million and Ratos will receive approximately EUR 50 million for its shareholding.
* Divestment generates an exit gain of approximately SEK 90 million and an average annual return (irr) of approximately 30% as well as a money multiple of 1.5. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Aldebaran Capital LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Rubicon Technology Inc as of June 21 - sec filing
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon: