March 20 Ratos

* Ratos has sold its holding of 23.6 pct in Arcus

* Says sale was made at a price of NOK 47.40 per share, a total of NOK 762 mln, and gives an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 30 mln

* Ratos has sold its shareholding of 23.6 pct in Arcus ASA to Canica AS and Sundt AS

* Following the sale, Ratos owns no shares in Arcus