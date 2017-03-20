BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 Ratos
* Ratos has sold its holding of 23.6 pct in Arcus
* Says sale was made at a price of NOK 47.40 per share, a total of NOK 762 mln, and gives an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 30 mln
* Ratos has sold its shareholding of 23.6 pct in Arcus ASA to Canica AS and Sundt AS
Following the sale, Ratos owns no shares in Arcus
State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB