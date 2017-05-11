May 11 Ratos

* Says divests Sophion Bioscience

* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln

* Says company currently has about 50 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 100 mln

* Says divestment is not expected to generate any significant exit results for Ratos