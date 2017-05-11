BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
May 11 Ratos
* Says divests Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
* Says company currently has about 50 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 100 mln
* Says divestment is not expected to generate any significant exit results for Ratos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.
June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd: