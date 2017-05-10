UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Rave Restaurant Group Inc
* Rave restaurant group, inc. Reports third fiscal quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 7.7 percent to $14.1 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 15.8% from same period of prior year
* Rave restaurant group inc qtrly pie five system-wide retail sales increased 0.6%, while average weekly sales declined 12.3%, year over year
* Rave restaurant qtrly pizza inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 0.1% from same period of prior year, while total domestic retail sales increased by 2.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources